Deputies looking for vandal after attempted church break-in

By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators are seeking a man who damaged a church before spending several hours in the church van.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were called out to the New Galilee Christian Church on August 26 when parishioners reported their structure damaged.

Parishioners said they discovered windows at their Coach Road church shattered and a parking sign torn from its post. A church van on the property sustained a shattered window as well.

Security video depicts a shirtless white male approach the facility the previous night and attempting to break in the church. The subject then slept in the church van after shattering the driver’s side window.

“This individual damaged several windows at this Holly Hill church facility causing more than $1,000 in damages,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “If anyone can identify him, we’d like to know who and where he is.”

If anyone has any information on the subject, they are asked to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

