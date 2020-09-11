Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Isolated downpours will be possible across the area through around midnight. Clouds will stick around overnight and keep lows muggy in the mid 70s early Saturday. Winds will be light out of the east.

Isolated showers will be possible before lunchtime Saturday, but the higher rain chances will be in the afternoon. Most rain should be clearing out across the CSRA by sunset. Highs on Saturday should remain in the mid to upper 80s as long as clouds stick around most of the day. Winds will be out of the east generally less than 10 mph.

Patchy dense fog will be possible early Sunday morning. The first half of Sunday looks dry, but rain chances will increase in the afternoon and evening. Highs are expected to be seasonal in the upper 80s. Winds will be swaying out of the east/southeast between 5-10 mph.

Another front is expected to move through the region early next week that will cool off temperatures. Highs are expected to drop to the mid and low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon. Low temperatures waking up Tuesday through Friday morning will be in the mid 60s. Rain chances look lower by the middle of next week, but we will have a decent chance for rain Monday as the front approaches the area.

