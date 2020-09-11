Advertisement

CSRA districts continue to report COVID-19 cases in school

Richmond County schools have implemented a variety of safety precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Richmond County schools have implemented a variety of safety precautions to minimize the spread of COVID-19.(WRDW)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple school districts across the CSRA are keeping parents and students updated about the number of positive COVID-19 cases affecting their campuses.

THE LATEST [By the numbers: Latest states on coronavirus in the CSRA]

RICHMOND COUNTY

For the week ending Sept. 11, 2020:

Total Number of Face to Face Students Enrolled in Richmond County Schools - 12,784

  • Total number of Face to Face students with a current positive COVID-19 status – 3
  • Total number of Face to Face students notified to self-isolate - 83

Total Number of RCSS Employees - 4,315

  • Total Number of employees with a current positive COVID-19 status – 8
  • Number of school-based employees with a current positive COVID-19 status – 7
  • Number of school-based employees with a current positive COVID-19 status since Sept. 8 - 3
  • Percent of total employees with a current positive COVID-19 status – .2% (Less than ¼ percent)

Schools Reporting Positive Cases: T.W. Josey High School, Hephzibah Elementary School, Monte Sano Elementary School, Lake Forest Hills Elementary School

RCSS will release this information each Friday until the COVID-19 reporting dashboard is complete.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

COVID-19 cases reported in Columbia County schools for the week through Sept. 11.
COVID-19 cases reported in Columbia County schools for the week through Sept. 11.(Source: Columbia County School District)

STATEMENT FROM THE CCSD

"The Columbia County School District has created protocols to help school officials consistently respond to reports of confirmed positive cases by quickly isolating and quarantining students as recommended by the CDC.

As part of our agreement to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we commit to the following actions:

  • Isolate confirmed individuals from school for a minimum of 10 days and until symptom-free for at least 24 hours.
  • Identify employees and/or students who may have been in close or direct contact with a confirmed positive person and notify those employees and parents of those students. If employees or parents do not receive a call or letter, then the employee or child was not directly exposed or did not have close contact as defined by the CDC guidelines.
  • Quarantine for 14 days individuals who have been determined to be in close or direct contact with a confirmed positive person."

AIKEN COUNTY

Click here for the last reported case numbers through Sept. 2 for Aiken County

COVID-19 cases reported in Aiken County Schools for the week of 8/30 to 9/5.
COVID-19 cases reported in Aiken County Schools for the week of 8/30 to 9/5.(Source: Aiken County Public School District)

STATEMENT FROM THE ACPSD:

"Each case reported was investigated to determine whether or not the individuals confirmed to be positive were on campus during the period of time they would have been considered contagious. If they were, we conducted interviews to determine if they were in close contact, defined by the CDC as being within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer, with anyone else (staff or student). Any close contacts were notified individually, and the contacts' names were also reported to DHEC for their contact tracers to follow up.

For student cases, if no close contacts were identified, a general notification was sent to the cohort if indicated regarding the potential exposure to a positive case and requesting parents/students to remain conscientious about self-monitoring and encouraging continued safety practices (stay home when sick, social distancing, mandatory masking, etcetera).

It is the desire of Aiken County Public Schools to be as transparent as possible without compromising the identities or privacy of our employees and students who have tested positive.

While DHEC is only reporting positive cases in schools, we will be taking the additional step of including our District-wide departments.

Our total number of positive cases for this reporting period is 11."

MCDUFFIE COUNTY

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McDuffie County School System releases COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago
We’re getting a look at COVID-19 case numbers in McDuffie County schools.

News

S.C. governor pushes for schools to open in person; DHEC talks COVID-19 vaccines

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Laurel Mallory
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued recommendations on how he believes the state should spend remaining COVID-19 relief funding and provided other updates.

Education

City of Aiken extends mask ordinance for 60 more days

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
In a 4 to 2 vote, the Aiken City Council has voted to extend the mandatory mask ordinance for 60 more days after it expires the upcoming weekend.

Back To School

The new free school meal deal for Columbia and Lincoln County

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
Recently the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended flexibility for school districts to continue offering meal service to children under the Seamless Summer Option.

Latest News

News

Many more students return to Richmond County schools

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
It’s another first day of school in Richmond County -- this time for middle and high schoolers.

News

Here’s an update on COVID-19 cases at Augusta University, other schools

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 8:12 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Over the past two weeks, Augusta University has been tracking some coronavirus cases among students and employees.

Back To School

More students return to classrooms today in Richmond County

Updated: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:57 AM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
The school year kicks off today for more students in Richmond County.

Education

Dive deep with Georgia Aquarium’s free at-home learning

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT
|
By Tyria Goines
From live webcams to lesson sheets, the Georgia Aquarium has a wide variety of activities for families to have a fun water learning trip without leaving home.

News

South Carolina third-grade teacher dies of COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT
A 28-year-old Richland Two teacher has died from complications of COVID-19, district officials confirmed Wednesday

News

Scenes from kids’ first day of classes in Burke County

Updated: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT
|
By Staff
Burke County Public Schools sent us these photos from Hybrid Group B’s first day of class on Sept. 8, 2020.