CSRA districts continue to report COVID-19 cases in school

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Multiple school districts across the CSRA are keeping parents and students updated about the number of positive COVID-19 cases affecting their campuses.

RICHMOND COUNTY

For the week ending Sept. 11, 2020:

Total Number of Face to Face Students Enrolled in Richmond County Schools - 12,784

Total number of Face to Face students with a current positive COVID-19 status – 3

Total number of Face to Face students notified to self-isolate - 83

Total Number of RCSS Employees - 4,315

Total Number of employees with a current positive COVID-19 status – 8

Number of school-based employees with a current positive COVID-19 status – 7

Number of school-based employees with a current positive COVID-19 status since Sept. 8 - 3

Percent of total employees with a current positive COVID-19 status – .2% (Less than ¼ percent)

Schools Reporting Positive Cases: T.W. Josey High School, Hephzibah Elementary School, Monte Sano Elementary School, Lake Forest Hills Elementary School

RCSS will release this information each Friday until the COVID-19 reporting dashboard is complete.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

COVID-19 cases reported in Columbia County schools for the week through Sept. 11. (Source: Columbia County School District)

STATEMENT FROM THE CCSD

"The Columbia County School District has created protocols to help school officials consistently respond to reports of confirmed positive cases by quickly isolating and quarantining students as recommended by the CDC.

As part of our agreement to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we commit to the following actions:

Isolate confirmed individuals from school for a minimum of 10 days and until symptom-free for at least 24 hours.

Identify employees and/or students who may have been in close or direct contact with a confirmed positive person and notify those employees and parents of those students. If employees or parents do not receive a call or letter, then the employee or child was not directly exposed or did not have close contact as defined by the CDC guidelines.

Quarantine for 14 days individuals who have been determined to be in close or direct contact with a confirmed positive person."

AIKEN COUNTY

COVID-19 cases reported in Aiken County Schools for the week of 8/30 to 9/5. (Source: Aiken County Public School District)

STATEMENT FROM THE ACPSD:

"Each case reported was investigated to determine whether or not the individuals confirmed to be positive were on campus during the period of time they would have been considered contagious. If they were, we conducted interviews to determine if they were in close contact, defined by the CDC as being within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer, with anyone else (staff or student). Any close contacts were notified individually, and the contacts' names were also reported to DHEC for their contact tracers to follow up.

For student cases, if no close contacts were identified, a general notification was sent to the cohort if indicated regarding the potential exposure to a positive case and requesting parents/students to remain conscientious about self-monitoring and encouraging continued safety practices (stay home when sick, social distancing, mandatory masking, etcetera).

It is the desire of Aiken County Public Schools to be as transparent as possible without compromising the identities or privacy of our employees and students who have tested positive.

While DHEC is only reporting positive cases in schools, we will be taking the additional step of including our District-wide departments.

Our total number of positive cases for this reporting period is 11."

