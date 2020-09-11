Advertisement

COVID-19 antibody test not ‘miracle’ many claimed, experts now say

It was originally thought to be a miracle test -- the COVID-19 antibody test looks at our blood and can tell us whether we’ve previously had the virus.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was originally thought to be a miracle test -- the COVID-19 antibody test looks at our blood and can tell us whether we’ve previously had the virus.

Months later, we’re learning the “miracle” test may not be the case.

It was supposed to be a silver bullet that would tell us if we were immune from the virus or whether we could save lives with our blood. But health experts now say otherwise.

“In some cases, it’s great,” Dr. Brandy Gunsolus with AU Health said. “In some cases, it’s not really as effective.”

“What we’re seeing is that people are only really having antibodies for just a few months.

We were once told if we had antibodies, we were safe from getting the virus again.

But the CDC says precautions should always be taken regardless if antibodies are present.

“We don’t how long those antibodies provide protection, and we’re still trying to find out what level of those antibodies is needed to provide protection,” Gunsolus said.

We also know when the test first came out, the FDA allowed virtually anyone to provide testing.

“They found that there was a lot of scam tests out there,” Gunsolus said. “Tests that not only picked up this coronavirus, but all coronaviruses.”

Luckily, Gunsolus says there’s an easy way to determine if an antibody test is legit.

“Most tests that are done by a finger prick for antibodies are not good tests,” Gunsolus said.

When it comes to using plasma on patients currently fighting the virus, Gunsolus says those results are mixed, too.

“I think it really just depends upon the patient -- when it’s given, what else is going on with patient,” Gunsolus said.

While we may wonder whether we’ve had the virus, Augusta Univeristy says out of the more than 5,000 people tested, just about 5 percent had antibodies.

Meanwhile, at the Shepeard Blood Center, only 3 percent out of 7,000 tested had antibodies.

None of this is to say there aren’t some benefits to antibody testing.

Doctors say the test can help diagnose post-COVID illnesses or be used to see how far the virus actually spread.

