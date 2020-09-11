Hearing offers 1st look at 16-year-old charged in Augusta slaying

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A juvenile charged in an Augusta slaying last week made his first court appearance Friday.

Roger Fielding, 16, and Robert Prince, 18, were arrested on suspicion of killing Kafele Bush at the Azalea Park Apartments.

Fielding made his first appearance in court Friday. The hearing held via Zoom provided the first public look at the suspect, for whom no booking photos were released because of his juvenile status.

At a similar proceeding Wednesday for Prince, Judge Steve Shepard read the charge against Prince and sent him to Superior Court for a bond hearing.

On Sept. 4, Richmond County deputies responded to a disturbance call and found Bush unresponsive at the apartment complex on Fayetteville Drive.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, Bush, 25, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.