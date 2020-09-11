Aiken County school committee votes to delay face-to-face start date

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Back-to-school advisory committee has voted to delay the start date for elementary schools to start face-to-face instruction.

The original start date is set for September 21, however, the committee has decided to postpone that date in order to look closer at data on the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

The board hopes to now start face-to-face for five days a week on either October 12 or 19. Those dates are not set.

The board of education reports that 122 students and employees have been quarantined. 53 students and 33 teachers have been quarantined in the past week.

We will provide more updates as they come.

