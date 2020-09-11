Advertisement

Aiken County school committee votes to delay face-to-face start date

Aiken County could push push back its school start date.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Back-to-school advisory committee has voted to delay the start date for elementary schools to start face-to-face instruction.

The original start date is set for September 21, however, the committee has decided to postpone that date in order to look closer at data on the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

The board hopes to now start face-to-face for five days a week on either October 12 or 19. Those dates are not set.

MORE: CSRA districts continue to report COVID-19 cases in school

The board of education reports that 122 students and employees have been quarantined. 53 students and 33 teachers have been quarantined in the past week.

We will provide more updates as they come.

