Advertisement

City of Aiken extends mask ordinance for 60 more days

Mask mandate
Mask mandate(Canva)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a 4 to 2 vote, the Aiken City Council has voted to extend the mandatory mask ordinance for 60 more days after it expires the upcoming weekend.

The council received 342 emails regarding the mandate: 252 in favor of extending and 71 opposing.

21 members of the public spoke at the meeting as well: nine in favor of extending and 12 opposing.

Also this evening, the back-to-school advisory committee has also recommended a special called BOE meeting for tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. to discuss returning students to school five days a week.

Originally the recommendation was supposed to come next week with the plan to return elementary students to in-person instruction, for five days a week on September 21.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How To Get Involved With The South Carolina Bluebird Society

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Riley Hale
The South Carolina Bluebird Society plays an active role in promoting many bird species in our area.

News

SC law enforcement & acceditation

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Improving students' mental health in their new at-home classrooms

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Thousands of older students in Columbia County are having to learn in different environments for at least two days a week. That's why the Georgia School Board Association is leaning on students across the state to get some insight.

News

Your blood type's impact on COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Local students helps with state decisions

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Middle & high school students return to class

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Four people arrested in Sparta shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Four arrests made in Sparta shooting that killed one, injured six

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made four arrests in connection with a violent shooting incident that killed one and injured six others over the weekend.

News

Many more students return to Richmond County schools

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
It’s another first day of school in Richmond County -- this time for middle and high schoolers.

News

Coroner: 34-year-old Charles B. Webster inmate dies

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
An inmate at Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta died early Thursday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.