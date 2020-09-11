City of Aiken extends mask ordinance for 60 more days

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - In a 4 to 2 vote, the Aiken City Council has voted to extend the mandatory mask ordinance for 60 more days after it expires the upcoming weekend.

The council received 342 emails regarding the mandate: 252 in favor of extending and 71 opposing.

21 members of the public spoke at the meeting as well: nine in favor of extending and 12 opposing.

Also this evening, the back-to-school advisory committee has also recommended a special called BOE meeting for tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. to discuss returning students to school five days a week.

Originally the recommendation was supposed to come next week with the plan to return elementary students to in-person instruction, for five days a week on September 21.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.