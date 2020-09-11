Advertisement

A member of ‘Generation 9/11’ speaks on living from crisis to crisis

By Brady Trapnell
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sept. 11 happened 19 years ago. Those who were kids then are now adults.

The kids who were born that year recently graduated high school.

If you go to any college campus, you’ll find freshmen used to marking milestones in a troubled world. At Augusta University, you’ll find an 18-year-old carrying a message of hope.

“Our class is different,” AU freshman Makayla Kirkpatrick said. “We are not the same. You know, COVID means we are not like regular classes.”

Kirkpatrick isn’t your typical freshman either.

“We are built to be strong and courageous,” Kirkpatrick said.

She was the valedictorian at Curtis Baptist School, and didn’t know what to say at her graduation.

“I was like, ‘Mom, I worked so hard for these last 12 years to get to this point and now it’s all gone,’” Kirkpatrick said.

“She said, ‘Listen, you were born during 9/11 and now you’re graduating during a pandemic. That’s got to mean something.’”

So that’s what she shared -- not a story of fear or crisis, but of courage.

“I’m not going to let 9/11. I’m not going to let the pandemic. I’m not going to let these situations in my life take control over me,” Kirkpatrick said.

On a solemn day and in a chaotic time, the same can be said. Fear won’t take control, and we can stand together.

“We learn from the circumstances where everything goes wrong,” Kirkpatrick said. “That’s when we grow the most. That’s when we develop whenever we’re put under pressure.”

So if that’s true, a generation born under pressure should know what it takes to withstand uncertainty.

“Focus on always being kind, always showing love, because you never know what could happen,” Kirkpatrick said.

After all, we are all living in a world transformed by history and a pandemic. It’s up to us to carry the hope of what we’ve learned.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

9/11: A call for action

Updated: 56 minutes ago

News

COVID-19 testing is 'not miracle,' experts say

Updated: 57 minutes ago

News

Transformed by history and a pandemic

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Where were you when you heard the news? Remembering 9/11

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Remembering 9/11 during a pandemic

Updated: 59 minutes ago

News

9/11 not forgotten as the CSRA commemorates anniversary virtually

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Celeste Springer
From coast to coast today, we remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, and the countless heroes who’ve died from health complications in the years following the attacks.

News

COVID-19 antibody test not ‘miracle’ many claimed, experts now say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
It was originally thought to be a miracle test -- the COVID-19 antibody test looks at our blood and can tell us whether we’ve previously had the virus.

News

McDuffie County School System releases COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 6 hours ago
We’re getting a look at COVID-19 case numbers in McDuffie County schools.

News

Death of SC teacher raises tensions over reopening schools or remaining virtual

Updated: 6 hours ago
After the death of a 28-year old Richland Two teacher from coronavirus, some school board members are announcing their support for learning to remain virtual until disease activity slows.

News

Georgia voter fraud cases move toward prosecution

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Among voter fraud cases sent to the attorney general are individuals accused of double-voting or submitting absentee ballots in others' names.