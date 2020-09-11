Advertisement

9/11 not forgotten as the CSRA commemorates anniversary virtually

Across the CSRA, people are reflecting on the events of 9/11 and how the day impacted communities here at home.
Across the CSRA, people are reflecting on the events of 9/11 and how the day impacted communities here at home.((Source: WRDW))
By Celeste Springer
Published: Sep. 11, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From coast to coast today, we remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, and the countless heroes who’ve died from health complications in the years following the attacks.

Here at home, annual ceremonies across the CSRA were forced to take a different approach while still keeping the tradition this year.

The signs of Sept. 11 are all around in Augusta, like flags flying half-staff. But not everything was a typical this remembrance day.

With social distancing on many people’s minds, many ceremonies went virtual for the first time.

“The challenges of not being able to make contact with people we care about, the people were in the trenches with on a daily basis, it is certainly different,” David Edmiston, a Fort Gordon firefighter, said.

Those challenges overcome by unique solutions with prerecorded and live-streamed 9/11 ceremonies. Cannon shots were heard firing at Fort Gordon for people watching virtually to hear.

“But even though it’s changed, we’re still able to function and show our respect and remembrance of what actually took place,” Edmiston said.

Another virtual ceremony was held in Evans.

“The world today versus the world then is truly a different place. But on that day, this country, without hesitation, didn’t see color, didn’t see race, didn’t see creed, and came together,” Tony Holt, a Columbia County firefighter, said.

The Augusta Fire Department prerecorded a ceremony online. All of these events across the city of this day continue to be remembered, even if it has to be done a little differently this year.

“I think as we’re battling this enemy called COVID-19, it’s so reflective of the fact that there were loved ones that we lost that we’ll never see again, that we’ll never touch again,” Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said.

To watch how the CSRA has remembered 9/11 today, click here.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 antibody test not ‘miracle’ many claimed, experts now say

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
It was originally thought to be a miracle test -- the COVID-19 antibody test looks at our blood and can tell us whether we’ve previously had the virus.

News

McDuffie County School System releases COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 4 hours ago
We’re getting a look at COVID-19 case numbers in McDuffie County schools.

News

Death of SC teacher raises tensions over reopening schools or remaining virtual

Updated: 5 hours ago
After the death of a 28-year old Richland Two teacher from coronavirus, some school board members are announcing their support for learning to remain virtual until disease activity slows.

News

Georgia voter fraud cases move toward prosecution

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Among voter fraud cases sent to the attorney general are individuals accused of double-voting or submitting absentee ballots in others' names.

Latest News

News

If you recognize this suspect, Aiken County deputies want to hear from you

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help identifying a person believed to have been involved in several crime incidents.

News

Police: Man kicked 7-months pregnant girlfriend in her abdomen

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A 23-year-old is currently being sought on aggravated assault charges after police say he attacked his 7-months pregnant girlfriend.

News

SRS gains 32 coronavirus cases in a week

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
There have been a total of 488 cases of COVID-19 among the SRS workforce. Officials say 441 of those employees have recovered.

News

Rollover crash kills 1 person in Allendale County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
One person died after a vehicle left a roadway and rolled over in an Allendale County wreck, authorities said Friday.

News

CDC reporting ‘troubling’ drop in vaccinations for kids during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 7 hours ago
The CDC reported what it calls a “troubling” drop in routine vaccinations for kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Two Ga. men share experience of assisting with recovery during 9/11

Updated: 7 hours ago
It’s been almost two decades since the deadliest attack on U.S. soil.