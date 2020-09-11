9/11 not forgotten as the CSRA commemorates anniversary virtually

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From coast to coast today, we remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost on 9/11, and the countless heroes who’ve died from health complications in the years following the attacks.

Here at home, annual ceremonies across the CSRA were forced to take a different approach while still keeping the tradition this year.

The signs of Sept. 11 are all around in Augusta, like flags flying half-staff. But not everything was a typical this remembrance day.

With social distancing on many people’s minds, many ceremonies went virtual for the first time.

“The challenges of not being able to make contact with people we care about, the people were in the trenches with on a daily basis, it is certainly different,” David Edmiston, a Fort Gordon firefighter, said.

Those challenges overcome by unique solutions with prerecorded and live-streamed 9/11 ceremonies. Cannon shots were heard firing at Fort Gordon for people watching virtually to hear.

“But even though it’s changed, we’re still able to function and show our respect and remembrance of what actually took place,” Edmiston said.

Another virtual ceremony was held in Evans.

“The world today versus the world then is truly a different place. But on that day, this country, without hesitation, didn’t see color, didn’t see race, didn’t see creed, and came together,” Tony Holt, a Columbia County firefighter, said.

The Augusta Fire Department prerecorded a ceremony online. All of these events across the city of this day continue to be remembered, even if it has to be done a little differently this year.

“I think as we’re battling this enemy called COVID-19, it’s so reflective of the fact that there were loved ones that we lost that we’ll never see again, that we’ll never touch again,” Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. said.

