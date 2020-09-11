2 charged with attempted murder in Orangeburg County shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Two men have been arrested by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office following a shooting that happened Sunday.

Deputies said 19-year-old Timothy Jenkins and 22-year-old Alexander Williams have both been charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Authorities were called to a home on Graham Street around 4:30 a.m when residents in the home reported the shooting. When deputies arrived at the home, a man entering a vehicle told them he was on his way to be treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

Deputies also noticed several vehicles with bullet holes in them. Authorities recovered several rifle and pistol rounds at the scene.

On Monday night, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle that matched the description of one connected to another shooting that previously happened. However, the people in the car fired shots at the deputies as they began to give chase. The pursuit ended at Roosevelt Gardens. There, deputies found Jenkins hiding under a blanket in an apartment.

Officials determined Jenkins was involved in the Graham Street and was charged. Jenkins was also charged with in connection with an attack that happened in June where a man was pistol-whipped and his car was stolen.

Williams was arrested after investigators received information that connected him to the Graham Street shooting.

Bond was set for Williams at $15,000. Bond for Jenkins was denied.

More charges are expected in this ongoing investigation.

