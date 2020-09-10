What are the most popular baby names in S.C., Ga.?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Every year, the United States’ Social Security Administration makes a count of the most popular baby names. Well, as our friend Maury Povich likes to say, “The results are in!”

Across the nation, the names Olivia and Liam are the most popular boy and girl names.

But the Social Security Administration digs down further and also shows us the most popular names from each state.

Over in the Peach State, those names are Ava and Liam. In South Carolina, it’s Olivia and William.

Head on over to the Social Security Administration website for more!

