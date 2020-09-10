Advertisement

Video funerals help families mourn during COVID-19

While many families can’t gather in person, funeral homes have turned to using remote videos for families to still say their final goodbyes.
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - While many families can’t gather in person, funeral homes have turned to using remote videos for families to still say their final goodbyes.

At a time when precautions against COVID-19 mean that large public gatherings are banned in some places, many loved ones are having to turn to live streaming to mourn their loss.

“Let’s try this live stream, you know, let’s go live, and for people who can’t come to the funerals because of the parameters that they had the restrictions that they had on the amount of guests,” said Photographer Scarlette Wimberly.

Wimberly is a photographer for Photography By Scarlette and said that since COVID-19 took its toll on the nation back in March, she’s done more funerals than weddings.

“Because I started out with a year full of weddings. I was booked basically two to three Saturdays out of every month this year for a wedding, and when the pandemic came about, most of my brides, they pushed their wedding back and the funerals started,” explained Wimberly.

With the ongoing threat of COVID-19, Wimberly said it’s important to honor and remember the lives of your loved ones who have died, and mourning together with others is a crucial part of the grief process.

“It is very disheartening to watch families, they can’t mourn like they want to mourn,” said Wimberly. “You have some families that can’t even view their loved ones when they die of COVID-19 because of the condition of the body.”

Hundreds of families have turned to live streaming as they say their final goodbyes, and Wimberly said being there filming has been hard.

“In the last few weeks, it is beginning to take a toll, you know, because there are times when I get home, I sit and I cry. When you have to put the DVD’s together if they request it, I am actually reliving it,” said Wimberly.

If you would like to see work by PBS, you can visit the business’s Facebook page.

