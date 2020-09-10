Vaughn Taylor Championship qualifying results

North Augusta, SC--Eli Schmidly of Charlotte, NC and Gabriel Hagerstrom of Parkand Fl shared medalist honors for the boys while Mia Sessa of Augusta, Ga was medalist for the girls in the qualifying event for the Vaughn Taylor Chsmpionship.

Both Schmidly and Hagerstrom fired even par 72s while Sessa finished 2 over.

Also qualifying for the boys were Madison Fundingsland (Milton, Ga), Jeremy Edmunds (Charlotte, NC), William Webb (Raleigh, NC), Frederich Chappell (Bogsrt, Ga), Brady Bentley (Augusta, Ga), Will Baker (Statham, Ga), David Wu (Winter Garden, Fl), and BK Kim ( South Korea).

For the girls, joining Sessa in this year’s field are Chelsea Nguyen (Oviedo, Fl), Sabree Lefabvre (Riverview, Fl), and Elizabeth Rudisill (Charlotte, NC). Sessa finished with a 74 as the quartet of players will be part of the 27 girls competing Saturday and Sunday.

Tee times for the opening round will be announced on Friday.

The final scores from the qualifier can be found here: https://www.ajga.org/tournaments/2020/qualifier-vaughn-taylor-championship/leaderboard#boys

