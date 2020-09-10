Advertisement

US Marshals capture Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting infant

US Marshals captured Oklahoma sexual assault suspect Brice Gage Watkins in Texas.
US Marshals captured Oklahoma sexual assault suspect Brice Gage Watkins in Texas.(Enid Police Department/Facebook)
By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENID, Okla. (Gray News) - Federal authorities have captured an Oklahoma man accused of sexually assaulting a six-month-old child.

The Enid Police Department announced members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force captured 22-year-old Brice Gage Watkins Thursday afternoon in San Marcos, Texas.

Investigators said Watkins was at the home of a known associate at the time of his capture.

Watkins is facing charges of distribution of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography and three counts of lewd acts with a child under the age of 12.

The Enid News & Eagle reports a woman contacted the police and said she received Facebook videos of Watkins assaulting the child.

Enid police said the victim became a one-year-old in June.

An Enid man who filmed himself sexually abusing a baby and distributing the video via social media has been arrested...

Posted by Enid Police Department on Thursday, September 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Missing African cat prowls New Hampshire city

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
The exotic cat is an African serval that answers to the name of Spartacus.

News

How To Get Involved With The South Carolina Bluebird Society

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Riley Hale
The South Carolina Bluebird Society plays an active role in promoting many bird species in our area.

News

SC law enforcement & acceditation

Updated: 22 minutes ago

News

Improving students' mental health in their new at-home classrooms

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Celeste Springer
Thousands of older students in Columbia County are having to learn in different environments for at least two days a week. That's why the Georgia School Board Association is leaning on students across the state to get some insight.

News

Your blood type's impact on COVID-19

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Local students helps with state decisions

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Middle & high school students return to class

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Four people arrested in Sparta shooting

Updated: 31 minutes ago

News

Four arrests made in Sparta shooting that killed one, injured six

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made four arrests in connection with a violent shooting incident that killed one and injured six others over the weekend.

National

In a year of restrictions, virus changes Sept. 11, too

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.