Advertisement

Time cover marks nearly 200,000 US COVID-19 deaths, calls response ‘an American failure’

Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Time’s new cover is a stark reminder of how tragic and deadly the coronavirus has been and still is. It also calls the U.S. response a failure.

The cover is made up of dates and death counts listed back to back, covering most of the page.

The words and numbers are enlarged and brought forward to form the number 200,000, the number of deaths the country is approaching.

Below that number are the words “An American failure” printed in bold red.

The cover story itself characterizes the U.S. response as “horrifically inadequate.” It points to failures of leadership, and a quote “distrust of scientists, the media and expertise in general.”

The double issue of time magazine for Sept. 21 and 28 hits newsstands Friday.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US sanctions Ukraine lawmaker who disclosed Biden recordings

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Russian-linked Ukrainian lawmaker for interfering in the U.S. presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings designed to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden.

National

California fire that killed 3 threatens thousands of homes

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Several other people have been critically burned and hundreds, if not thousands, of homes and other buildings are believed to have been damaged or destroyed by the fire in the foothills of the northern Sierra Nevada, authorities said.

National Politics

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill scuttled by Senate Democrats

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.

National Politics

Twitter to label or remove misleading claims on vote results

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Twitter said Thursday that starting next week it will label or remove misleading claims that try to undermine public confidence in elections.

National Politics

McConnell, Schumer trade barbs about coronavirus relief

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
A slimmed-down virus relief bill is expected to fail in a Senate vote on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Coroner: 34-year-old Charles B. Webster inmate dies

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
An inmate at Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta died early Thursday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.

National

Bargain chain Century 21 to shut down after nearly 60 years

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Century 21 Stores — a destination for bargain hunters looking for fat deals on designer dresses and shoes, cosmetics and housewares for nearly 60 years — has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is winding down its business.

National

In a year of social distancing, virus alters Sept. 11, too

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The 19th anniversary of the terror attacks will be marked by dueling ceremonies at the Sept. 11 memorial plaza and a corner near the World Trade Center, reflecting a divide over the memorial’s decision to suspend a cherished tradition of relatives reading victims' names in person.

National

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band plan new album in Oct.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The album is called “Letter To You” and it will be released on Oct. 23.

News

SC police to dedicate playground space to Faye Swetlik

Updated: 1 hour ago
It has been nearly seven months since the news of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik’s death swept the nation.