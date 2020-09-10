Advertisement

The new free school meal deal for Columbia and Lincoln County

Recently the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended flexibility for school districts to continue offering meal service to children under the Seamless Summer Option.(KSFY)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Recently the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended flexibility for school districts to continue offering meal service to children under the Seamless Summer Option.

COLUMBIA COUNTY MEAL INFORMATION

The district will begin providing free meals to all students beginning immediately through December 31, 2020, or until federal funding is depleted.

All children 0-18 years old to receive free meals during this time, regardless of their meal status. This applies to meals served to students learning in-person and learning from home.

All money spent on meals at school since September 1, 2020, will be credited back to the

students' online accounts for later use.

Students may access free meals as follows:

Traditional In-Person Learning:

  • Students will go through the breakfast and lunch line as usual and have their student number scanned to allow Nutrition Services to track the meals served.
  • Middle and high school students on the A/B schedule will have the option to request take home breakfasts and lunches for days they are not in the school building.
  • On days they are at school, students may request the take home meals at checkout and pick-up the meals before leaving the building at the end of the day.

Learn from Home Model:

Students who have opted for the Learn from Home model are allowed to participate in curbside meal pick-up free of charge at any Columbia County school between 12:00 and 1:00 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, start on September 16.

To allow staff to better serve children, families must complete the Google form located at www.ccboe.net to request meals.

Additionally:

  • Parents of children at multiple schools may choose one location for meal pick-up by indicating the school of choice on the Google form.
  • Children are not required to be present at the time of curbside pick-up.
  • Parents should monitor individual school websites for more details about each school’s meal pick-up process.
  • Individuals should remain in their cars when picking up meals.

LINCOLN COUNTY MEAL INFORMATION

The school district will start providing free meals to all students beginning immediately through December 18, 2020, or until federal funding is depleted.

All students of Lincoln County Schools (in-person and virtual learning) are eligible to receive free meals during this time, regardless of their meal status.

All money spent on meals at school since September 1, 2020, will be credited back to the students' meal accounts for later use.

Parents of virtual learning students will still need to call the school cafeteria where the child is enrolled no later than 10:00 a.m. each Monday in order to pick up meals on Wednesdays between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.

The phone number for Lincoln County Elementary School Nutrition Program is 706-359-3449 X2.

The phone number for Lincoln County Middle and High School Nutrition Program is 706-359-3121 X3240.

