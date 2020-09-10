Advertisement

Suspects make court appearances in slaying at Azalea Park Apartments

Robert Prince
Robert Prince
By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man charged in an Augusta slaying last week has made his first court appearance and a fellow suspect will appear Friday.

Roger Fielding, 16, and Robert Prince, 18, were arrested on suspicion of killing Kafele Bush at the Azalea Park Apartments.

Prince made his first appearance in court Wednesday. Judge Steve Shepard read the charge against him and sent him to Superior Court for a bond hearing.

On Sept. 4, Richmond County deputies responded to a disturbance call and found Bush unresponsive at the apartment complex on Fayetteville Drive.

According to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, Bush, 25, was pronounced dead on the scene.

