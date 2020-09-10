Advertisement

South Carolina see slight rise in new unemployment claims

By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says 5,113 people filed their first unemployment claims during the week ending Saturday.

That is an increase of 94 people over the previous week, SCDEW spokesperson Heather Biance said.

Over the last 25 weeks, the total number of initial claims rose to 735,360 in the state. South Carolina has paid more than $3.96 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits during that time, Biance said.

Richland County had the highest number of initial claims last week at 530. Greenville County was in second place with 458 claims and Charleston County was in third place with 331, according to data released by the agency.

