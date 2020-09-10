Second suspect captured in shooting of Georgia deputy

DALTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The manhunt is over for a Texas fugitive wanted in connection a shoot-out with Georgia deputies.

Dalton Potter, 29, was caught Wednesday night in Dalton.

Authorities found him after reports of a man being shot when he encountered Potter.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Potter fired numerous gunshots at Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney during a traffic stop on Monday.

The agency says Hackney was saved by his ballistic vest.

Authorities said Potter had been hauling a stolen trailer and was pulled over by deputies around midnight Monday.

Potter later wrecked the vehicle and ran off, authorities said.

The GBI said Tuesday that fellow suspect Jonathan Hosmer, 47, had been captured.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.