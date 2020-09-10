Seahawks, Falcons know each other well heading into opener

(AP) - Two teams that are very familiar with each other are opening the season in Atlanta, where the Falcons host the Seattle Seahawks.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn is the former defensive coordinator in Seattle, and this will be the fifth time the teams have met in the last five seasons.

Seattle is looking to improve on defense after going 12-6 last season and reaching the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

The Falcons have endured consecutive 7-9 seasons, putting the heat on Quinn to turn things around in 2020. No fans will be allowed at Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of the pandemic.

