SC police to dedicate playground space to Faye Swetlik

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It has been nearly seven months since the news of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik’s death swept the nation.

In nearly two weeks, as a tribute to the child’s memory, the Springdale Police Department will hold a special dedication ceremony at the Felton C. Benton Park on Sept. 22.

During this ceremony, a tree will be planted and a bench will be dedicated in Faye’s honor. Faye was described as being a light in everyone’s life and having a contagious smile.

She enjoyed playing on the playground and loved unconditionally every friend she ever met.

Those of the public who wish to attend the ceremony are asked to wear bright colors, as Faye loved all colors and enjoyed dressing up.

The event will begin at 7 p.m. at 2915 Platt Springs Rd in West Columbia.

