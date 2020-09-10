SC Gov. McMaster to update on state’s response to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As new cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in the Palmetto State, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to hold a press briefing on Thursday.

McMaster and state health leaders will speak at 4 p.m.

On Wednesday, the state added 250 additional confirmed cases of the virus -- one of the lowest figures since June when cases began to rise in the Palmetto State.

