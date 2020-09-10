Advertisement

Ryan at 35: Falcons QB still performing at high level

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020
ATLANTA (AP) — By NFL standards, Matt Ryan is a senior citizen.

The Atlanta Falcons star turned 35 in May and heads into this most unusual of seasons as the league’s seventh-oldest starting quarterback.

Consistency has always been a Ryan trademark, and there’s nothing to indicate much has changed in that regard.

Still, there are pundits who wonder if the 2016 MVP missed his window to capture a championship and leave behind a legacy as one of his generation’s greatest quarterbacks.

Ryan doesn’t spend much time on that sort of talk. He feels like he’s got many good years in front of him.

