Ryan at 35: Falcons QB still performing at high level

ATLANTA (AP) — By NFL standards, Matt Ryan is a senior citizen.

The Atlanta Falcons star turned 35 in May and heads into this most unusual of seasons as the league’s seventh-oldest starting quarterback.

Consistency has always been a Ryan trademark, and there’s nothing to indicate much has changed in that regard.

Still, there are pundits who wonder if the 2016 MVP missed his window to capture a championship and leave behind a legacy as one of his generation’s greatest quarterbacks.

Ryan doesn’t spend much time on that sort of talk. He feels like he’s got many good years in front of him.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.