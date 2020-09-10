RCSS to cancel T.W. Josey Game vs. Screven County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Yesterday, the Richmond County School System was alerted of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case impacting the T.W. Josey football program.

After notifying staff, players and parents, the school system released the following statement:

“The Richmond County school system was alerted of a confirmed positive COVID-19 case within the T.W. Josey High School football program. As a result, the Josey High School football schedule will be modified following GHSA recommendations. The Josey vs. Screven County game originally scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2020 will be canceled.”

Today, was the first day of school for T.W. Josey High School. Those identified as close contacts received notification from school administrators to quarantine for 14 days and did not report to school today.

T.W. JOSEY HIGH SCHOOL EAGLES FOOTBALL 2020 SCHEDULE

Eagles - Green, White & Gold

9/18 At Screven County

9/25 Cross Creek

10/02 At Hephzibah

10/09 Jefferson County

10/16 Westside, Augusta

10/23 At Laney

10/30 At Oglethorpe County

11/06 Butler

11/13 At Putnam County

11/20 At Glenn Hills

