Police: 3 shot, wounded after argument at Ga. Waffle House

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities said three people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out at a Georgia Waffle House.

The shooting happened early Thursday morning at a Waffle House outside the Perimeter in DeKalb County.

DeKalb police said a fight started inside the restaurant and spilled out into the parking lot. Two women and a man were shot and taken to the hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately released.

It’s unclear whether any suspects were in custody. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.