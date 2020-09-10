Advertisement

Organizers come up with ways you can enjoy the fair safely

By Tradesha Woodard
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fried Oreos, games and rides are some of the most exciting things we look forward to in the fall when the fair comes around.

All of that will look much different this year on both sides of the Savannah River.

The fair in Richmond County has been canceled, but there will be a couple of fairs within driving distance.

The South Carolina State Fair in Columbia is one of the largest events in the state. Organizers say their top priority is the safety of patrons, so there are changes this year.

“We came up with our first ever drive-thru South Carolina State Fair,” General Manager Nancy Smith said.

She says there won’t be any rides or events, but cars can pull in and enjoy some great food and a good scenery at the event on Oct. 20 and 21.

“The goal of the drive-thru fair is to give folks a little snippet” of the fair experience, she said.

It won’t be like usual, but “you will be able to do everything in the safety of your car,” she said.

In Georgia’s Columbia County, fair organizers say they’ll be allowing people indoors, but it won’t be like your typical fair. There will be limits on the number of people allowed inside.

Organizer Steve Johnston said 5,000 people should be allowed inside based on the size of the space.

“In one day, we may have 8,000 to 10,000 people, but they are not there at the same time, so that’s going to be a manageable number,” he said.

He says masks will be required and rides will be sanitized after each use during the event from Oct. 22 to Nov. 1.

“If you can get out, ride a couple of rides and do a couple things, eat some fair food and have fun and do something good for the community, it doesn’t get any better than that,” he said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

