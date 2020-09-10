New COVID-19 testing site opens in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW) - A new COVID-19 testing site is open in downtown Augusta.

It’s called the COVID Consortium, and it’s at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 953 Telfair St.

It offers nasal swab tests with results in one to three days, and antibody tests with results back in 15 minutes.

It’s open Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Services offered are cash pay with the uninsured receive testing at no cost.

To schedule an appointment, uninsured people should register online at https://thecovidconsortium.com/greekchurch-telfair-uninsured and all others should register at https://thecovidconsortium.com/greek-church-telfair-concierge. Registration for either can also be done by calling 855-498-8393.

Same-day appointments are available and must be made by phone.

