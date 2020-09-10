Morgan scores twice, Inter Miami beats Atlanta United 2-1
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lewis Morgan scored twice in the first half to help Inter Miami beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Morgan opened the scoring for Miami (2-6-2 ) in the 28th, Eric Remedi countered for Atlanta (3-5-2) in the 33rd, and Morgan connected again in the 38th.
Miami goalkeeper Lewis Morgan held off Atlanta in the second half.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.