More students return to classrooms today in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The school year kicks off this morning for more students in Richmond County.

Today, sixth- through 12th-graders go back to class — either virtually or in person — for the first time in months.

About 60 percent of students will be doing virtual learning and 13,000 are heading back to the classrooms this week.

On Tuesday, pre-kindergarten through fifth-grade students as well as those at K-8 schools were the first set of students to return.

The two start dates are part of the Richmond County School System’s phased reopening after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, plus the usual summer break.

As school officials saw earlier this week, there will be some road bumps, but educators say the first week will be about getting the technology figured out.

Parents who took their children back to school Tuesday say it felt different not being able to walk their kids to class on the first day.

As for the parents who had to set up virtual learning, they say they hope everyone gets the hang of it over time.

“It was kind of difficult at first getting on with the teacher. … It’s kind of difficult, but we will get used to hit over time,” said Tiandrea Walker, parent of a student who’s attending school virtually.

Officials are taking steps to try to keep students safe from coronavirus.

“Although there are standards, we are allowing innovation and creativity. There are 6-feet-apart signs and arrows. But you may see a school logo. You might see things a little different. But we will comply with DPH and CDC requirements,” said Superintendent Kenneth Bradshaw.

School officials say they know there will be cases of COVID-19, and they will continue to monitor those cases as they come.

The district is also developing an online dashboard where everyone can see how many cases are at each school.

