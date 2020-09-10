Many more students return to Richmond County schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s another first day of school in Richmond County -- this time for middle and high schoolers.

Students say the safety requirements are going to take some getting used to, but the incentive is well worth the price.

High school seniors like Carissa Parker have had 12 first days of school, but nothing quite like this one.

“It’s going to get some getting used to, to be honest,” Parker said

Masks are required on buses and in the hallways. Social distancing is strictly enforced. The hallways are one-way only.

“It’s going to be a tedious process because it’s new and we have to walk around the entire school instead of just doing what we usually do,” Parker said.

So far, the district says the safety measures in the elementary and K-through-8 schools have been going well.

“It definitely seems cleaner,” Parker said. “It smells cleaner, to be honest. It smells really clean.

But officials say it might be a bit harder to get high schoolers to follow the rules.

“We just gotta make sure that with the older ones, the older students, they’re not gathering up in one place,” Richmond County School Board President Jimmy Atkins said.

Parker says that’s going to hard considering she hasn’t seen her friends in 6 months.

“I like hugging the people I miss,” Parker said. “So it’s going to definitely be hard.”

But seniors like her have a pretty good incentive.

“I really wanna do the senior trip, spirit week, all that fun stuff we usually get to do,” Parker said, “I just hope that doesn’t get stopped because of that.”

School leaders say now is the time to return to some sense of normalcy.

“I’ve had kids tell me they were so glad to be back in school,” Atkins said. “And you know, that’s something you don’t necessarily expect every day that you’re going to hear from a student.”

Since elementary schoolers went back on Tuesday Atkins says it’s so far, so good.

“Yeah, there’s going to be some issues that come up but, we feel like we definitely can work through those issues better now, and the numbers are more manageable than they were a month ago when we were supposed to start school,” Atkins said.

But if there’s one thing adults know about teenagers -- it’s that they can be a bit rebellious.

“Your younger ones, they’re going to be more prone to abide by the rules,” Atkins said. “The older ones, they like to push the limits.”

“Pushing the limits” could have higher stakes for the 10-17 age group. They make up more COVID cases than elementary-aged students.

“In the hallways, they have to wear their masks, but in the classrooms, they can take them off as long as they can adhere to the social distancing guidelines the board has set,” Atkins said.

For high school seniors, who would have thought little things like avoiding hugs would be considered “pushing the limits.”

“I give myself at least a month tops. At least,” Parker said. “I’m going to try. I really am.”

Right now, the district says rules and enforcement are the same in all schools, but they if they see high schoolers aren’t following guidelines, they’ll readjust their safety plans.

The school board is going to meet on Sept. 29 to review how the first two weeks of school went and make a decision about whether to keep things the way they are, or change the structure.

