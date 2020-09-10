‘It’s something Augusta needed...’ City residents welcome Edgar’s Above Broad

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the newest restaurant on Broad street. Edgar’s Above Broad is set to open to the public tomorrow and it’s a first look at what it takes to open a business during a pandemic.

It’s been a long road for all the people prepping at Edgar’s Above Broad.

“And through some obvious challenges that we’ve had from construction delays to supplies and equipment, things like that, it took quite a milestone, or a few milestones to get to this point,” Tripp Harrison, senior vice president of Edgar’s Hospitality Group, said.

Opening a business in a pandemic isn’t easy. But now that the restaurant is finally open to the public, they hope they’re bringing something new to Augusta’s table.

“I feel like there’s a little bit of a lack of seafood options here in Augusta. So, we feature fresh oysters, tuna, shrimp, snapper. We really want to bring seafood back and give it the stage it deserves,” frank Kassner, Edgar’s Hospitality director of culinary operations, said.

And serving it all up in a space they hope leaves room for safety.

“They want to be where they feel comfortable in the open air, not necessarily congested. Well, this is an environment where they can so that, and have fun doing that as well,” Kassner explained.

Edgar’s Above Broad is 17,000 total square feet, and they say it boasts the largest outdoor bar space in Augusta. They hope that means customers will be able to come, relax, maybe play some putt putt and do it all while being socially distant.

“You can spread out, you don’t have to be close up on each other, and it’s distanced,” Luvenia Gavin, a guest at Edgar’s Above Broad, said. “I love it. It’s something Augusta needed a long time ago. Very impressed.”

And even though the pandemic delayed the process, Augusta residents say they’re excited for something so long overdue.

