Advertisement

Coroner: 34-year-old Charles B. Webster inmate dies

Prison cell floor
Prison cell floor(KFYR-TV)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate at Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta died early Thursday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.

The inmate, identified as 34-year-old Ashley Ashley Asuncion, was transported to University Hospital around 1:30 a.m. for a “medical emergency.”

Asuncion later died at 6:42 a.m.

The inmate’s death is now under a GBI investigation.

More on this story as it develops.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SC police to dedicate playground space to Faye Swetlik

Updated: 1 hour ago
It has been nearly seven months since the news of 6-year-old Faye Swetlik’s death swept the nation.

News

Check your tickets! Two Powerball tickets in Aiken County won $50K

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Two separate Aiken County convenience stores sold two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000.

News

SC Gov. McMaster to update on state’s response to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As new cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in the Palmetto State, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to hold a press briefing on Thursday.

News

What are the most popular baby names in S.C., Ga.?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Every year, the United States’ Social Security Administration makes a count of the most popular baby names. Well, as our friend Maury Povich likes to say, “The results are in!”

Latest News

News

School investigates controversial video with Evans High students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By William Rioux
A video circulating with students from Evans High School is spurring questions about how schools handle issues with social media and their students.

News

Details emerge about Grovetown shooting that injured 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
A man who was shot in Grovetown had just arrived on Juneau Court to visit friends when he was attacked, authorities said.

News

Report on child dying from COVID-19 was wrong, SC coroner says

Updated: 4 hours ago
Two days after state officials said a child in Sumter County died from COVID-19, the county’s coroner said the report was wrong.

News

Daughter feels let down by Ga. nursing home during mother’s battle with COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
COVID-19 has hit several long-term care facilities in Georgia.

News

Video funerals help families mourn during COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
While many families can’t gather in person, funeral homes have turned to using remote videos for families to still say their final goodbyes.

News

Trump drilling reversal could boost coastal GOP senators

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s decision to extend a ban on offshore drilling could give a boost to Republican senators in tough reelection races.