Coroner: 34-year-old Charles B. Webster inmate dies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate at Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta died early Thursday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.

The inmate, identified as 34-year-old Ashley Ashley Asuncion, was transported to University Hospital around 1:30 a.m. for a “medical emergency.”

Asuncion later died at 6:42 a.m.

The inmate’s death is now under a GBI investigation.

More on this story as it develops.

