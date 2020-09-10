Coroner: 34-year-old Charles B. Webster inmate dies
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate at Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta died early Thursday morning, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says.
The inmate, identified as 34-year-old Ashley Ashley Asuncion, was transported to University Hospital around 1:30 a.m. for a “medical emergency.”
Asuncion later died at 6:42 a.m.
The inmate’s death is now under a GBI investigation.
More on this story as it develops.
