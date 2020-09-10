Improving students' mental health in their new at-home classrooms

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In Columbia County, only elementary school kids are going to school five days a week. It forces thousands of older students to learn in an environment they’re not used to at least two days a week.

That’s why the Georgia School Board Association is leaning on students across the state to get some insight.

It’s a whole new classroom for tens of thousands of students across Columbia County, like Kate Yeargin.

Yeargin is a typical Evans High School student, but taking a tour through her room, you can tell this hasn’t been a typical school year.

“For me, COVID and quarantine has been really hard, because I’m kind of a social person and it’s kind of decreased and taken my mental health with it,” she said.

She’s set out to help students like herself. Yeargin is one of only eight students in the state of Georgia chosen to advise the Georgia School Board Association on policies.

Her focus – talking to them about how to keep students mentally healthy during the pandemic.

“I think it’s most important right now for our students to feel safe at schools. So, I think if these COVID-19 precautions are taken seriously, which our school system as done a great job, and our students are in great compliance,” she said.

She’s learning some tips for herself along the way.

“I think it’s good to have a ‘Quaran-team’ to study with, to go have lunch with, and just keep you in check, to make sure everyone’s mental health is kind of staying in check,” Yeargin said.

Through her virtual meetings with the board, she expects to see real change.

“I think that the youth advisory council of GSBA could be a group that actually makes things happen and actually truly benefits our school systems,” she said.

Yeargin has already had her first meeting with the board advising them on mental health. Her second meeting is on Sept. 21.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.