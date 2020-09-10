How Georgians can make sure their absentee vote is counted

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With absentee ballots going out as early as next week in Georgia, there’s a new way to make sure your vote gets counted.

Once you’ve applied to vote absentee, the Georgia My Voter page will tell you when your specific ballot was issued.

Then once you send it back, you can log on and make sure it didn’t get lost in the mail.

The executive director of the Richmond County Board of Elections says it’s a good way to make sure your vote gets counted.

“You can look yourself up, and you can track your ballot through all the phases, it goes through,” Lynn Bailey said.

“If there’s a received date in there, then your ballot is here. And unless there was a technical deficiency with it, say, a voter forgets to sign the back of it. You know it’s going to be processed in the ballot box, and we will count it.”

Bailey says the most common problem is when a voter forgets to sign the back of the envelope.

She says that happens quite a bit, so make sure you double check that before you slip it in the mail.

