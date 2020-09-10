Here’s an update on COVID-19 cases at Augusta University, other schools

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over the past two weeks, Augusta University has been tracking 19 coronavirus cases among students and four cases among employees.

In total, the university has seen 89 students cases and 49 employee cases.

Other state universities are announcing new COVID-19 numbers, as well:

The University of Georgia reported more than 1,400 cases last week, almost all of them among students.



The University of South Carolina has 654 active cases right now. The school has seen just over 1,900 cases in total.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.