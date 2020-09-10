Georgia State quarterback cleared to play, no virus issues

ATLANTA (AP) — After initially being ruled out for the season with a coronavirus-related heart condition, Georgia State freshman quarterback Mikele Colasurdo has been cleared to play.

The school says follow-up cardiac evaluations showed Colasurdo does not suffer from Myocarditis or any other heart ailment that would prevent him from taking the field.

The Panthers are scheduled to open the season against Sun Belt Conference rival Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 19.

Colasurdo initially planned to sit out the season after being stricken with COVID-19 over the summer break. Now, he’s beginning a phased return to practice less than two weeks before the opener.

