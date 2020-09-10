GBI investigates shooting by Milledgeville police officer

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect was injured in a shooting by a Milledgeville police officer that’s being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, according to authorities.

It happened after the 1:40 a.m. burglary of a gas station on North Columbia Street, according to the GBI.

At about 4 a.m. Wednesday, a police officer recognized the suspect’s vehicle at another gas station on East Hancock Street. The officer tried to stop it, sparking a chase that ended when the vehicle crashed at Oconee Greenway Park.

The officer heard a loud noise and fired his gun, striking Antonio Craig Martin, 50, of Atlanta, according to the GBI.

Martin was airlifted to Navicent Health in Macon, where he was stable, according to the GBI.

No weapon was immediately found.

The Milledgeville Police Department asked the GBI to investigate the shooting. Once complete, the investigation will be turned over to the Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

