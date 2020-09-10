Four arrests made in Sparta shooting that killed one, injured six

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has made four arrests in connection with a violent shooting incident that killed one and injured six others over the weekend.

According to GBI, Shimu Arkevious Donte Bryant, 22, and a 15-year-old juvenile are charged with aggravated assault. Two others, Tiffany Barfield, 31, and Tiare El Chambers, 31, have been charged with giving false statements.

The shooting that broke out on Faye and Lee Streets on Sunday night killed 33-year-old Sabreal Meshae Taylor. No one has yet to be arrested or charged with murder in connection with the victim’s death.

The shooting also wounded six others who were hospitalized. One of the victims remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to call the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-444-7471 or the GBI at 478-445-4173. The GBI investigation remains active and ongoing. Once complete, it will be turned over to the Hancock County District Attorney for prosecution.

