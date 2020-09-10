Doctors Hospital hiring 137 nurses this fall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Doctors Hospital is planning to hire 137 nurses and other positions over the next four months to grow their front-line team to fight COVID-19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Doctors Hospital has avoided layoffs and furloughing its full-time workforce.

Now, the hospital is hiring for nurses, technicians, and other front-line positions. 137 full-time and part-time Registered Nurse positions are available with benefits and competitive pay.

The hospital will be hosting a hiring event for Registered Nurses on September 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/2EO2PlR.

Those interested in applying to join the Doctors Hospital team are encouraged to visit the careers section of DoctorsHospital.net for the latest information on hiring events and open positions.

“We are looking to recruit high-quality candidates to add to our Doctors Hospital family,” Frances Lester, Vice President of Human Resources at Doctors Hospital said, in the release. “This includes positions within nursing, respiratory therapy, social workers, and more as other departments look to restore to pre-pandemic staffing levels.”

