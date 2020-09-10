Dive deep with Georgia Aquarium’s free at-home learning
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:31 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From live webcams to lesson sheets, the Georgia Aquarium has a wide variety of activities for families to have a fun water learning trip without leaving home.
In light of National Online Learning Day on September 15th, and the aquarium wants to share their free at-home learning resources.
The aquarium offers:
- Nine gallery webcams to get a live look into what the animals are up to throughout the day.
- Learn about all of the incredible animals at the facility through the Animal Guides.
- Dive deep into virtual learning with the Deep Sea Learning videos, complete with study guides. These videos share real-life scenarios that help students of all ages learn about the sea and its many creatures.
- Coloring pages and a recently added word search activity sheet.
- A new addition to their educational resources is the Georgia Aquarium’s Adventurers Club! Each animated episode includes fun and educational adventures with an expert who introduces animals that you might see at the Aquarium, while also discussing the importance of research, conservation, and animal care.
- And for educators, there are lesson plans and resources available to download for grades K-12.
- Field Guides that engage students through exploration and active learning by using the background information and guided learning questions.
- STEAM Forward, their video series that highlights the variety of STEAM careers within the organization, featuring behind-the-scenes experts and corresponding curricular material.
- Did someone say virtual field trip? Check out the aquarium’s YouTube page for virtual Field Trip Friday videos.
For more information, you can check out the aquarium’s Newsroom.
