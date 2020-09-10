Advertisement

Details emerge about Grovetown shooting that injured 1

By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – A man who was shot in Grovetown had just arrived on Juneau Court to visit friends when he was attacked, authorities said.

That’s among the new information we have about Wednesday’s shooting that injured the victim in the 200 block of the street.

Grovetown Department of Public Safety Investigator Samuel Long said the victim got to Juneau Court about 2 a.m. to visit friends.  

MORE | Suspects make court appearances in slaying at Azalea Park Apartments

He was confronted by two men, both about 6 feet tall, wearing hoodies and with handguns, according to Long.  The victim says he had never seen either man before, so he didn’t recognize either of them.  

They confronted him at gunpoint, assaulted him and shot him, according to Long.  

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was stable and able to speak with officers.

Authorities have some leads they’re following.  

Anyone with information can contact Long at 706-863-1212.  Information can be given anonymously.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SC Gov. McMaster to update on state’s response to COVID-19

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
As new cases of COVID-19 continue to drop in the Palmetto State, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is set to hold a press briefing on Thursday.

News

What are the most popular baby names in S.C., Ga.?

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Every year, the United States’ Social Security Administration makes a count of the most popular baby names. Well, as our friend Maury Povich likes to say, “The results are in!”

News

School investigates controversial video with Evans High students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By William Rioux
A video circulating with students from Evans High School is spurring questions about how schools handle issues with social media and their students.

News

Report on child dying from COVID-19 was wrong, SC coroner says

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two days after state officials said a child in Sumter County died from COVID-19, the county’s coroner said the report was wrong.

Latest News

News

Daughter feels let down by Ga. nursing home during mother’s battle with COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
COVID-19 has hit several long-term care facilities in Georgia.

News

Video funerals help families mourn during COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
While many families can’t gather in person, funeral homes have turned to using remote videos for families to still say their final goodbyes.

News

Trump drilling reversal could boost coastal GOP senators

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s decision to extend a ban on offshore drilling could give a boost to Republican senators in tough reelection races.

News

Police: 3 shot, wounded after argument at Ga. Waffle House

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities said three people were shot and wounded after a fight broke out at a Georgia Waffle House.

News

South Carolina see slight rise in new unemployment claims

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says 5,113 people filed their first unemployment claims during the week ending Saturday.

News

Here’s an update on COVID-19 cases at Augusta University, other schools

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Over the past two weeks, Augusta University has been tracking some coronavirus cases among students and employees.