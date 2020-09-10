Details emerge about Grovetown shooting that injured 1

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – A man who was shot in Grovetown had just arrived on Juneau Court to visit friends when he was attacked, authorities said.

That’s among the new information we have about Wednesday’s shooting that injured the victim in the 200 block of the street.

Grovetown Department of Public Safety Investigator Samuel Long said the victim got to Juneau Court about 2 a.m. to visit friends.

He was confronted by two men, both about 6 feet tall, wearing hoodies and with handguns, according to Long. The victim says he had never seen either man before, so he didn’t recognize either of them.

They confronted him at gunpoint, assaulted him and shot him, according to Long.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was stable and able to speak with officers.

Authorities have some leads they’re following.

Anyone with information can contact Long at 706-863-1212. Information can be given anonymously.

