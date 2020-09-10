Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A humid airmass coupled with a weak surface trough will allow showers and storms to form most afternoons through the weekend.

Scattered downpours are expected Friday afternoon with most activity coming to an end after sunset. (WRDW)

Isolated to scattered downpours will be possible across the CSRA through around midnight. Mostly to partly cloudy skies are expected overnight. Lows will remain muggy in the mid to low 70s early Friday. Winds will be calm overnight.

More clouds than sun are expected through most of the day Friday. Clouds will begin to break up in the afternoon and highs should be able to reach at least 90. Most of the area should see rain at some point in afternoon or evening, but we are not expecting an all day rain. Most rain that forms should be pulse showers and downpours that don’t last long and don’t cause huge impacts. We are not expecting severe weather Friday, but always respect lightning! Winds will be out of the east during the day between 5-10 mph.

Saturday is looking slightly wetter than Friday with the chance for a few showers even before 12 pm. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms are possible. Highs should stay in the upper 80s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east generally less than 10 mph.

It doesn’t look like our pattern will change too much Sunday into early next week. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and there will be the chance for scattered storms later in the day that last until a little after sunset. Morning lows will be in the mid to low 70s around sunrise.

Later next week we are expecting a drop in our temperatures and rain chances. We are expecting lows in the mid 60s by Wednesday morning with highs in the mid 80s.

