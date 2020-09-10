Chiefs host Texans in NFL opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The NFL opens its season tonight in Kansas City, where the Super Bowl champion Chiefs host the Houston Texans, a team they defeated in the divisional round of the playoffs.

About 17,000 fans will be allowed into Arrowhead Stadium under coronavirus restrictions that require masks and social distancing. And this year, fans won’t be permitted to wear headdresses or face paint.

The team also announced recently that it’s discussing the future of its tomahawk chop celebration.

