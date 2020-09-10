Check your tickets! Two Powerball tickets in Aiken County won $50K

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two separate Aiken County convenience stores sold two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000.

The winning numbers are from Saturday night’s drawing of 15, 21, 22, 27, 47, and a Powerball of 7.

The tickets were sold at Sprint Foods #725 on Sand Bar Ferry Road in Beech Island and the Kangaroo Express #3253 on Atomic Road in Jackson.

The two ticket holders matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number to win $50,000.

