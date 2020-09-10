Advertisement

Burke County High School football canceled for two weeks

Football operations at Burke County High School will be suspended for the next two weeks to allow precautions against COVID-19.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Out of an abundance of caution for COVID-19, football operations at Burke County High School will be suspended for the next two weeks.

The football program says based on COVID-19 protocols and guidance from the Department of Public Health, the Bears football team and selected members of the coaching staff will be quarantined for two weeks due to positive cases amongst players.

The Bears upcoming home game against WACO (Washington County) and away game against North Oconee have been canceled as a result.

2020 BURKE COUNTY BEARS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

