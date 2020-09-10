Brooks Koepka out of US Open with lingering injury

(AP) - Brooks Koepka has pulled out of the U.S. Open next week because of lingering pain in his left knee.

Koepka had played eight out of 10 weeks when he withdrew three weeks ago from the start of the PGA Tour’s postseason.

He was hopeful the time off would allow him to heal for the U.S. Open. That wasn’t the case.

He announced his decision on Twitter and informed the USGA. Koepka won the U.S. Open in 2017 and 2018, and he was runner-up last year at Pebble Beach.

Koepka was replaced in the field by Paul Waring.

