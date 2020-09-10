Another Braves pitcher hurt: Tommy Milone (elbow) to IL

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' banged-up starting rotation has suffered another setback.

Left-hander Tommy Milone was placed on the 10-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. Milone was acquired from the Baltimore Orioles at the trade deadline. He has a 14.90 ERA in three starts for NL East-leading Atlanta.

He allowed eight runs in 3 1/3 innings in the Braves' 29-9 victory over Miami on Wednesday night.

The Braves recalled right-hander Huascar Ynoa to the active roster and outrighted utilityman Charlie Culberson to the team’s alternate training site. Atlanta has six pitchers on the IL, including ace Max Fried.

