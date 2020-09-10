Advertisement

Aiken to consider extending mask mandate for another 2 months

By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken City Council will hold a special meeting to talk about the city’s mask mandate.

Back in July, city leaders voted for an emergency mask ordinance to last 61 days.

Today, they’ll consider extending the ordinance for an additional 61 days.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m.

Aiken’s current mask order requires residents to wear “face coverings” in public areas like restaurants and retail establishments.

The mask order was implemented as the state of South Carolina was seeing a spike in coronavirus cases.

As of Wednesday, Aiken County had seen 2,259 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

