Aiken art exhibit celebrates Savannah River Site’s 70 years

By Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An exhibit at the Aiken Center for the Arts celebrates 70 years of the Savannah River Site.

On display through Oct. 23, the exhibit features the art of people who work or have worked at SRS, putting a spotlight on the hundreds of thousands of men and women who have contributed to the site’s success.

“With families in tow, engineers, scientists, construction workers and administrative staff brought diversity to our area and showed a keen interest in being engaged in our community,” the center said in a news release announcing the exhibit, which is called “Beyond the Barricade.”

“SRS continues to have vital missions that are key to our national security,” the news release continues. “Some of these missions are included in our photographic exhibition. As a special treat, this exhibit also includes beautiful photographs taken by SRS employees that include nature photographs and scenes from the surrounding area.”

The Aiken Center for the Arts is at 122 Laurens St. SW.

