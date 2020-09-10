Advertisement

100th birthday celebration held for Montgomery WWII veteran

Vernon Godfrey served in the United States Army during World War II.
By WSFA Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A special celebration was held for one local veteran Wednesday.

Vernon Godfrey served in the United States Army during World War II.

The Dalraida community held a drive-by celebration in honor of his 100th birthday.

Godfrey’s children said they’re grateful for the support and well-wishes.

“My sister and I are blessed to have wonderful parents and to have them to live and daddy live to be this old. Be there and still be in reasonably good health is outstanding and there’s not many people make that milestone,” Godfrey’s son, Stuckey, said.

Godfrey grew up on a farm before serving in the armed forces. He’s lived in his Dalraida home since the 1950′s.

